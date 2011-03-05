How Famous Brands Got Their Names, Logos

For the Masses

Posted by James on May 15, 2012 at 12:44am

I did not know Starbuck was a character in Moby Dick. Still, it goes to show you how much I don’t read.

Posted by James on May 9, 2012 at 12:53am

It recognises gestures on objects, between your hands even underwater.

Posted by James on May 7, 2012 at 11:46pm

I suggested that nicorette should make an alcohol version of their quickmist product. Well, it looks like great creative minds think alike. Thanks Phil!

Posted by James on Dec 28, 2011 at 11:35pm

Three days of Awesomeness in Wellington. 13th - 17th of Feb 2012

Posted by James on Dec 22, 2011 at 6:07am

Pre-Order the difficult second album now.

Posted by James on Dec 20, 2011 at 5:07am

Rio meets Pele.

Posted by James on Dec 17, 2011 at 12:39am

Fingers crossed this time next year there will be no more IE6. Still, didn’t Bob Geldof say that about world famine back in 1985?

Posted by James on Jun 9, 2011 at 8:40pm

This is in beta release. Use the invite code: "nextfriend". Any feedback, let me know, or use the Feedback link on the left. Enjoy

Posted by James on Apr 3, 2011 at 5:03am

Discover and compare the best clothes from your favorite brands.

Posted by James on Mar 10, 2011 at 9:12pm

usehipster.com has launched for SXSW in Austin, TX. It will be launching in several other cities very soon.

Posted by Tim D on Mar 7, 2011 at 8:34pm

Wellington based studio, dropping some tight type and print based material.

Posted by James on Mar 5, 2011 at 10:13am

Don't even get me started on this.. Can we get drop Chrome at the same time??...

